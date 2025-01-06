Advertisement
IndiGo To Contest Rs 2.17 Crore Penalty Imposed By Customs Department

The penalty has been slapped by the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Air Cargo Complex (Import) after denying the duty exemption on import of aircraft parts, according to a regulatory filing.

Read Time: 1 min
IndiGo To Contest Rs 2.17 Crore Penalty Imposed By Customs Department
IndiGo is in the process of contesting the order. (Representational)
New Delhi:

IndiGo on Monday said the customs department has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.17 crore and the company is in the process of contesting the order.

The penalty has been slapped by the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Air Cargo Complex (Import) after denying the duty exemption on import of aircraft parts, according to a regulatory filing.

It said IndiGo is in the process of contesting the order before the appropriate appellate authority and that there is "no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.