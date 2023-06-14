IndiGo Cabin Crew's 'Sweet Note' Wins Over Union Minister Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the kind gesture shown by IndiGo cabin crew members

Union Minister Smriti Irani, in a social media post, has expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the kind gesture shown by a group of IndiGo cabin crew members. In her Instagram Stories, Smriti Irani shared a delightful collage made by the cabin crew, which featured her image and a warm welcome message.

The thoughtful crew members even included their names in the gift. Sharing the image, Smriti Irani wrote, “When someone's kindness helps start your day on a sweet note,” and tagged the brew members. She also tagged the airlines and wrote, “Indigo Airlines, these ladies are [heart-eye emojis].”

Additionally, Smriti Irani, who is the Women and Child Development Minister, also reposted one of the images of the meeting shared by the crew member. “Smriti Irani ma'am YOU ARE HOME. Thanks to my job, I meet a lot of actors, producers, fashionmodels, celebrities and politicians often. And everybody has their own way of showing off their stardom. But being the most loved artist and everything mentioned above, you show off your stardom with the most beautiful smile and warmth that makes everyone (especially me) feel so comfortable around you like you feel at home,” the crew member wrote in her post.

The Union Minister is quite active on social media and often uses her platform to share important messages.

Last month, Smriti Irani proudly shared her "first ever" advertisement for a prominent company, focusing on the significance of menstrual hygiene.

The shared TV commercial clip featured Ms Irani engaging in a conversation about "those five days," referring to the menstrual cycle experienced by women. She proceeded to emphasise that this experience is shared by all women, aiming to normalise and destigmatize the topic. “Periods are God's way of telling us that you are older and wiser," she says in the black-and-white commercial.

The post received a lot of praise from her social media followers, including actress Mouni Roy. "My beautiful, Smriti di," she said.