Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

IndiGo Aircraft's Windshield Cracks Before Landing In Chennai, Fliers Safe

The aircraft was taken to a separate bay (Bay No 95) for parking and passengers later safely disembarked.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
IndiGo Aircraft's Windshield Cracks Before Landing In Chennai, Fliers Safe
The cause of the incident is not yet known (Representational)

A crack in the windshield of an aircraft belonging to the largest domestic airliner, IndiGo, carrying 76 passengers from Madurai was detected by the pilot ahead of its landing at the airport here on Saturday, authorities said.

The pilot noticed the crack in the front glass and informed the Air Traffic Controller at the airport here.

On receipt of the information, arrangements were made at the airport and the plane landed safely, they said.

The aircraft was taken to a separate bay (Bay No 95) for parking and passengers later safely disembarked. Currently, arrangements are being made to replace the windshield, they said.

The cause of the incident is not yet known, they said.

Due to the incident, the flight's return journey to Madurai has been cancelled, they added.

Meanwhile, there has been no immediate reaction from the airline.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Windshield Crack, Private Airline, Landing In Chennai
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com