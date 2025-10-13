Safe Landing After Mid-Air Windshield Crack on IndiGo Flight

An IndiGo flight from Tuticorin to Chennai made a safe landing this afternoon after a mid-air windshield crack was noticed, prompting precautionary measures by air traffic authorities.

The ATR flight 6E1607 was carrying 75 passengers when the pilots detected the crack en route to Chennai. According to airport sources, the crew alerted ground control, following which a local standby was declared at Chennai airport.

Airport officials clarified that no emergency was declared, as the situation was brought under control. "There was no emergency declared and the flight made a smooth landing," a senior officer at the Airports Authority of India told NDTV.

When asked about the possible cause of the crack, the officer added, "Only an investigation would confirm."

This is the second such incident involving IndiGo in four days.

Earlier, a Madurai-Chennai ATR flight of the airline had also reported a similar windshield crack mid-air, after which it too made a safe landing in Chennai.

No injuries were reported in either incident, and all passengers disembarked safely.