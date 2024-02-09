Indigenous CAR-T Therapy Cures Patient Of Cancer: All You Need To Know

CAR-T therapy includes genetically reprogramming a patient's immune system to fight cancer.

A pioneering treatment developed in India saved the life of a 64-year-old cancer patient. India's drug regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), approved the commercial use of CAR-T cell therapy a few months ago and Dr (Col) VK Gupta became its first beneficiary, as per a report in the Indian Express. The Delhi-based gastroenterologist was declared "free of cancer cells", years after a failed bone marrow transplant. Here's everything you need to know about the therapy and its use.

What is CAR-T cell therapy?

The Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell or CAR-T uses re-engineered cells bearing chimeric antigen receptors on their surface for cancer immunotherapy, according to a paper published by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In simple language, the therapy includes genetically reprogramming a patient's immune system to fight cancer. It received CDSCO approval in October 2023.

The therapy was incubated at Tata Memorial Centre and IIT Bombay laboratories, which helped Mr Gupta become disease free.

How does the CAR-T therapy work?

For decades, oncologists have used chemotherapy, radiation and surgery to treat cancer patients. But this promising therapy modifies immune cells, specifically T-cells, by turning them into cancer fighters known as T-cells.

T-cells are special cells (white blood cells) that work towards maintaining the body's immunity and can kill other harmful cells.

As part of the therapy, the T-cells are customised for each patient and then put back into the body where they go after cancer cells. The treatment is far less difficult for the patient compared to several sessions of chemotherapy.

Laboratory tests and trials on animals showed that the homegrown CAR-T cell therapy has significantly fewer side effects compared to those developed in other countries. It also showed the ability to eradicate advanced leukemias and lymphomas.

How beneficial CAR-T therapy is compared to other treatments like chemotherapy?

Existing methods of treatment may add a few months or years to a cancer patient's life, but therapies like CAR-T are designed to cure and provide life-long benefit.

It makes treatment easier with a one-time therapy unlike several sessions of chemotherapy. The therapy also leads to significantly lower drug-related toxicities.

What about affordability?

On an average, cancer claim about eight lakh lives every year. So, treatment is expensive for a large section of the population.

But according to Indian Express report, Mr Gupta paid Rs 42 lakh for the CAR-T therapy - a treatment that costs approximately Rs 3-4 crore abroad. He was given the drug NexCAR19, which is available in over 30 hospitals in more than 10 cities in India.