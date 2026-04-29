India's New Online Gaming Act Takes Effect May 1, 2026: Key Changes Explained

The Centre will roll out a new regulatory framework for online gaming from May 1, 2026, as rules under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 come into force. The government says the move aims to curb harmful online money games while supporting the growth of e-sports and safe digital entertainment.

The rules, notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, set up a central regulator called the Online Gaming Authority of India. Based in Delhi, the body will classify games, handle complaints and coordinate with financial institutions and law enforcement agencies.

Clear Classification Of Games

A key feature is a system to determine whether a game qualifies as an online money game or a permissible social game or e-sport. Factors such as entry fees, chances of monetary winnings and how rewards are used will be assessed. The authority is expected to decide such cases within 90 days.

Registration And Compliance

Certain games, especially those notified by the government or offered as e-sports, will require registration. Approved platforms will receive a digital certificate valid for up to 10 years. They must display registration details clearly and follow rules on payments, data handling and transparency.

Focus On User Safety

The rules mandate safety measures such as age verification, parental controls, time limits and user reporting tools. Platforms must also offer grievance redressal systems and disclose their safety features.

Two-Tier Complaint System

Users can first approach the gaming platform with complaints. If unsatisfied, they can appeal to the authority and then to the Secretary of MeitY. Each stage is expected to be resolved within 30 days.

Stricter Enforcement

The framework includes penalties for non-compliance, with cases to be resolved within 90 days. Authorities will consider factors like user harm and repeated violations.

The government, led by Narendra Modi, says the law balances innovation with user protection, aiming to position India as a global hub for gaming while limiting financial and social risks.