India's Internet Shutdowns Hit Lowest Level Since 2016

Delhi has recorded more internet shutdowns than anywhere else in India this year, and the latest came during protests over the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation. The restrictions have put internet blackouts back in the spotlight, and the debate grew louder after the Supreme Court said, "Internet facilities should function unhindered".

Data from the Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC) shows that Delhi accounted for the highest number of internet shutdown incidents in India in 2026, even as shutdowns across the country continued to decline.

Delhi Saw Two Major Waves of Internet Shutdowns

The first set of restrictions came during the NEET paper leak protests in July.

Between 20 and 25 July, internet services were suspended five times, all in Central Delhi. Most of the shutdowns lasted between eight and 24 hours, according to SFLC.

The second wave came in October, during protests over the CEC's resignation. Unlike in July, the October shutdowns were not confined to Central Delhi but spread across several parts of the capital, including Bawana, Nangloi, Nizampur and Daulatpur.

While the NEET-related restrictions were largely limited to Central Delhi, the October curbs covered a much wider area of the city.

Shutdown Numbers Have Fallen, But Delhi Leads In 2026

India recorded 32 internet shutdown incidents up to 10 October 2026.

That is far lower than the 65 incidents recorded in 2025 and nearly a quarter of the peak of 136 incidents in 2018.

The long-term trend shows that shutdowns have generally declined since 2021, when India recorded 100 incidents. The 2026 figure so far is the lowest annual total since 2016.

However, Delhi emerged as the biggest hotspot this year.

The capital recorded eight shutdown incidents, accounting for 25 per cent of all shutdowns reported in India in 2026. Manipur followed with seven incidents, while Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan recorded four each.

Together, Delhi and Manipur accounted for nearly half of all shutdown incidents recorded in the country this year, according to SFLC data.

India Ranks Second In The World In Internet Shutdowns

Even though shutdowns have fallen within India, the country remains among the world's most affected nations.

Globally, India recorded 65 internet shutdown incidents in 2025, second only to Myanmar, which reported 95, according to data shared by Access Now.

Pakistan was third with 20 shutdowns, followed by Russia with 19 and Iran with 11.

The latest restrictions in Delhi show that internet shutdowns remain part of the government's response to major protests, even as their overall use declines.