India's Home-Made Drone 'Rustom 2' Flies With High-Power Engine Rustom 2 drone is a medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, developed on the lines of predator drones of the United States

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation or the DRDO successfully tested its heavy duty drone named Rustom 2, from its test facility at Chalakere, in Karnataka. The new indigenously built drone has the capability to replace precision drones imported from the United States of America and Israel.



Rustom 2 drone is a medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, developed on the lines of predator drones of the United States. The objective of this drone is to carry out surveillance for the armed forces with an endurance of 24 hours, officials said.



"DRDO successfully flew its Rustom 2 today at its Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) at Chalakere at Chitradurga. This flight assumes significance due to the fact that this is the first flight in user configuration with higher power engine," a DRDO statement read.



Rustom 2 is capable of carrying different combinations of payloads like synthetic aperture radar, electronic intelligence systems and situational awareness payloads, officials said.



The Chairman of DRDO, S Christopher, its Director General of Aeronautical System CP Ramanarayanan, Director General Electronics and Communication Systems, J Manjula, and other senior scientists watched over the test flight.



The Rs 1,500-crore drone project was initiated considering the requirements of the Army, Navy and Air Force.



The drone has been designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment of the DRDO, and aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd are its production partners.



Modern warfare is heavily dependent on drones and India had deployed its imported drones effectively during the surgical strikes it carried out across the Line of Control in Pakistan in September 2016.





