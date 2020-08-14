India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Highest Among All Countries: Harsh Vardhan

India now has over 1,400 labs equipped to test samples for coronavirus (Representational)

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that India has done its best to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and that the country's recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is the highest in the world while the fatality rate is the lowest. India, the second-most populous country in the world with over 130 crore people, is the world's third worst-affected country by the pandemic after US and Brazil.

In January, when India reported its first case of the novel coronavirus, the country had only one laboratory equipped to test samples for the deadly infection. But now, within a little over six months, India has developed over 1,400 laboratories, Mr Vardhan said as he virtually joined the 106th foundation day celebrations of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA), an official statement said.

"We have done our best in mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our recovery rate is the highest in the world whereas the fatality rate is the lowest," Mr Vardhan was quoted as saying in the statement.

He also paid tributes to 245 doctors, nurses and paramedics who have died on their line of duty while treating patients during the pandemic.

Mr Vardhan further stated that India is committed to eliminating Tuberculosis by 2025, five years ahead of the global target set by the World Health Organisation.

He added that the government is committed to commission 1.5 lakh wellness centers under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY programme across the country by the end of 2022.

Harsh Vardhan also expressed his gratitude to the members of Delhi Medical Association (DMA) for their sincere contribution in making the first 'Pulse Polio Campaign' successful in 1994.

Recalling the DMA's contribution, which helped make India a polio-free nation, the minister said, "There has not been even a single case of polio in the last nine years."