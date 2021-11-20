India's Cleanest State, City, Town For 2021 Declared. Here Are The Winners

Indore was adjudged India's 'cleanest city' for the fifth time in a row.

Indore was adjudged India's 'cleanest city' for the fifth time in a row in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced today.

The second and third positions in the 'cleanest city' category of the 'Swachh Survekshan Awards, 2021' were secured by Surat and Vijayawada, respectively.

Varanasi has been the adjudged the "cleanest Ganga town" in the survey announced by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

Chhattisgarh has been adjudged India's cleanest state.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave away awards to winners today.



