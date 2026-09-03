India's 7.8% Growth Keeps It Fastest-Growing Major Economy: Envoy

India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2026-27 fiscal year continues the country's trajectory as the fastest-growing large economy in the world, Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, said as he rang the opening bell here at Nasdaq.

"India is undergoing a significant economic and technological transformation, driven by strong entrepreneurial ecosystem, expanding digital capabilities and a young and talented workforce," Kwatra said Wednesday morning at the Nasdaq stock exchange in the heart of Times Square.

Kwatra pointed to India's latest GDP growth for the April-June quarter and said the country remains "the fastest-growing large economy" in the world.

"In that, one of the greatest pillar of our current and the emerging partnership is the partnership with the companies in the community of the technology leadership companies in Nasdaq for technology, technology-linked capital, technology infrastructure, and of course, mobility of skilled professional," he said.

As India moves forward to the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', Kwatra said the country looks forward "to an even stronger partnership with American businesses, investors and institutions." Kwatra rang the Nasdaq opening bell on behalf of the government and people of India and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who later in the day arrived in New York after participating in the G20 finance ministerial meeting in Asheville, North Carolina.

Kwatra described the opening bell ceremony at the stock exchange as being more than a market tradition. "It represents confidence in enterprise, innovation and the possibility of future partnership between India and the companies of the Nasdaq. This spirit resonates very strongly with India," he said.

In a post on X, Kwatra said it was a pleasure to ring the opening bell at Nasdaq to "mark the growing strength and promise of the India-USA partnership. India is undergoing a significant economic and technological transformation, driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit. The companies listed here are one of the great pillars of that partnership." On the occasion, Kwatra was joined by Acting Consul General of India in New York Vishal Harsh and other officials.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)