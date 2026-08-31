Indian Economy Grew 7.8% During April-June Compared To 6.9% Year Before

India GDP grew in Q1
India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose a robust 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of financial year 2027 (FY27), government data released on Monday showed, beating the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) estimates. The Indian economy in the April-June quarter last year grew at 6.9 per cent
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