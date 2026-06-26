India's 1st Hydrogen Train Gets Approval. Here Is What Makes It Special

Indian Railways has approved the operation of its first hydrogen fuel cell-powered train, marking a significant step towards cleaner and greener rail travel in the country. The train will run on the Jind-Sonipat section of the Northern Railway in Haryana and is being described as the world's longest and most powerful hydrogen train on a broad-gauge network.

With this move, India joins a small group of countries, including Germany, Japan, China and the United States, that are actively working on hydrogen-powered rail systems.

Key Features Of The Hydrogen Train

The train will have ten coaches and will be powered by a 1,200 kW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system. It will run at a commercial speed of up to 75 km/h, though trial runs will be conducted at speeds of up to 120 km/h.

The train set features two Driving Power Cars, each producing 1,200 kW, bringing the total power output to 2,400 kW. The remaining eight coaches will carry passengers. Dedicated spaces within the train have been set aside to house hydrogen storage cylinders, fuel cell systems, batteries and control systems.

On a single refuelling, the train can cover approximately 250 km.

How Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Works

Hydrogen fuel cell technology generates electricity through a chemical reaction involving hydrogen. The only by-products are water vapour and heat, which means the train produces zero harmful emissions. This makes it a far cleaner option compared to trains that run on diesel or other fossil fuels.

In simple terms, the train acts as a self-contained power generator that makes its own electricity as it moves.

How Hydrogen Is Stored Safely

Safety has been a key consideration in the design. Around 27 hydrogen cylinders have been installed at the front of the train and another 27 at the rear. A fully indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been built at Jind specifically for this train.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted all necessary licences for the storage and supply of compressed hydrogen gas at this site. A hydrogen compression system, a standby compressor unit and essential spare parts are also in place to keep operations running without interruption. Advanced safety sensors, including hydrogen leak detectors and flame detectors, have been installed across the production, storage and refuelling facility and will be inspected and cleaned regularly.

Built Entirely In India

The train has been designed and developed entirely within the country under the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat, or Self-Reliant India, initiative. The Research Designs and Standards Organisation in Lucknow handled the design, while the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai was responsible for manufacturing.

Why This Route Was Chosen

The Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana has been selected as the pilot route. Indian Railways has electrified roughly 99.2 per cent of its broad-gauge network as of November 2025, one of the largest electrified rail systems in the world. Because of this, hydrogen trains are not intended to replace the existing electric network. Instead, they are being positioned for routes where laying conventional overhead electric lines is difficult or not possible due to geographical challenges, as well as heritage routes.

What It Means for India

The project, referred to as Namo Green Rail, is being seen as a demonstration of Indian Railways' ability to develop next-generation technology at home. While hydrogen rail is still at an early stage globally, with very few countries currently running or testing such systems, India's entry into this space signals a broader push towards sustainable and pollution-free public transport for the future.