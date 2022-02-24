Indian Students Rush To Embassy In Ukraine, Moved To Safety: Sources

A large number of Indian students turned up outside the Indian Embassy in Ukraine's Kyiv today, hours after Russian Special Forces started hostilities against the nation that once a republic of the Soviet Union. But all could be accommodated inside the Embassy premises, sources said. The Embassy, however, organised safe premises nearby and the students were moved there, sources said.

The process took some time, given the ground situation in Kyiv, sources said. Currently, no Indian national is stranded outside the Embassy. As fresh students arrive, they are being moved to the safe premises, an official said.

The Embassy is continuing to assist Indian nationals, including students, in Ukraine, the sources added.