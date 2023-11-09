Indian Student Stabbed In US Gym Dies, Attacker Says Found Him 'Weird'

The accused has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

A 24-year-old Indian student who was stabbed at a fitness centre in the US on October 29 died of his injuries at a hospital on Wednesday. Varun Raj Pucha, a computer science student at Valparaiso University, was stabbed in the head by Jordan Andrade, 24, police said.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Varun Raj Pucha. Our campus community has lost one of its own, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Varun's family and friends as we mourn this devastating loss," Valparaiso University said in a statement.

The accused has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Andrade reportedly told the police that Varun "was going to assassinate" him, according to newly filed charges in the case.

Andrade told the police that Varun and he had never spoken before the attack but the former said that "someone" told him that Varun was "threatening".

"Officers also spoke with Planet Fitness staff who indicated that (the stabbed man) was a regular gym member and generally kept to himself, was quiet and reserved, nothing indicating that he was 'creepy,'" police said.

The Attack

Andrade said he walked into the massage room of the gym and found Varun, whom he did not know, but found "a little weird", the police said. He maintained that he felt threatened by Varun and reacted accordingly, stating in his own words that he "just reacted".

The accused insisted that Varun remained seated during the entire altercation and did not initiate any physical contact. He further alleged that the only physical contact occurred when Varun attempted to push him away after Andrade had already initiated the attack.

Claiming to be a former high school football player capable of bench-pressing 260 pounds, Andrade described Varun as "pretty little".

Andrade maintained that he acted in self-defence, portraying himself as a "defensive fighter" who eliminated a threat with a knife. Upon further inquiry about the details of the attack, Andrade allegedly responded with a vague explanation, "Uh, I just put it through."

When further questioned about the attack's specifics, Andrade reportedly remained tight-lipped, stating, "I don't even want to say it," according to police. "It was in the head."

The 24-year-old acknowledged pulling the knife out of his pocket, a tool he typically uses for opening boxes at his workplace, Menards.

Memorial

A memorial service for Varun will be held on campus on November 16th.

"Our university gives the family and friends of Varun Raj Pucha our deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with his family, and we pray for their healing," said the university.

Varun, from Telangana's Khammam district, was pursuing an MS in computer science. He began his studies in the US in August 2022.