2 Indian Students Killed In US Car Crash, Consulate In Touch With Families

Two Indian students have died in a road accident in Lancaster County, United States, last week. The victims, identified as 23-year-old Saurav Prabhakar and 20-year-old Manav Patel, were students at Cleveland State University in Ohio. They met with an accident on May 10 at the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County after their vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree before colliding with a bridge, according to police.

The Consulate General of India in New York has expressed condolences over the incident and assured support to grieving families during this difficult time.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate road accident in which two Indian students from Cleveland State University, Manav Patel and Saurav Prabhakar, lost their lives," the Consulate posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the families and has assured them of all possible assistance," it added.

How The Accident Happened

Pennsylvania police said the accident happened off the eastbound lanes near the Reading Interchange in East Cocalico Township around 7 am on Saturday, when the vehicle crashed into a tree off the turnpike and then struck a bridge.

Saurav Prabhakar was driving the vehicle while Manav Patel was a passenger, according to a report by LancasterOnline.

Both men were pronounced dead on the spot. The coroner's report said they died of multiple traumatic injuries, and their deaths were ruled accidental.

There was one more unidentified person in the vehicle with them, who was transported to Reading Hospital. Their condition is unknown, the report said.