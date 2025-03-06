27-Year-Old Telangana Student Shot Dead In US During Suspected Robbery

Praveen Kumar Gampa, a 27-year-old student from Telangana, was shot and killed in Wisconsin, in a suspected robbery attempt on Wednesday. The family got suspicious after a stranger answered Gampa's call. Later, they were informed by friends and the US authorities.

The shooting reportedly took place near Gampa's residence, when unidentified assailants opened fire.

Gampa's father, Raghavulu, said he received a WhatsApp call from his son on Wednesday morning but missed it. When Raghavulu tried to return the call, a stranger answered, claiming to have found Praveen's phone, which led to growing concerns.

Some friends said that Praveen's body was found with bullets, his cousin Arun told the news agency PTI. Some say Praveen was shot dead by unknown assailants at a store, but the cause of death was not known to the family, he said.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago expressed condolences over Gampa's death. "We are saddened by the untimely death of Praveen Kumar Gampa, a Post-graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The Consulate is in contact with Praveen's family and the University, helping them with all possible support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his family and friends of the departed," they wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Gampa moved to the US in 2023 to pursue a master's degree in data science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He was working part-time at a local store when the incident occurred.

The cause of the death is being investigated, and further details are awaited.

Earlier, in December 22-year-old Sai Teja, a student from Telangana was shot dead by armed men at a petrol pump in the US city of Chicago.