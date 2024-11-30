Indian Student Shot Dead At Chicago Petrol Pump Where He Worked

A student from Telangana was shot dead by armed men at a petrol pump in the US city of Chicago on Friday. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Sai Teja Nukarapu, who was an employee of the petrol pump, according to BRS leader Madhusudan Thatha.

Mr Thatha said that he visited the parents of the victim at their residence near Telangana's Khammam district. The parents revealed that Mr Sai Teja was not on duty when he was shot dead but was rather helping a friend who had requested him to stay on.

According to reports, Mr Sai Teja completed his graduation in India but went to the United States to pursue an MBA. He was working at the petrol pump as a part-timer to survive in the US.

Mr Thatha said he also spoke with members of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) to help in the case.

