Family Of Indian Student Killed In Canada Firing Reacts To Her Death

The family of Harsimrat Kaur Randhawa, a 21-year-old Indian student killed by a stray bullet in Canada, has urged the Centre to bring her body back to India. Ms Randhawa's family has claimed that she was struck by a bullet when violence broke out between two groups in the port city of Hamilton.

"She had gone to Canada about two years ago for her studies and was heading out for her daily routine when the incident occurred. During a clash between two groups, gunfire erupted, and she was struck by a bullet, leading to her death," the family said in a statement.

Ms Randhawa's family, from Dhunda village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab, has appealed to the government to expedite the process of returning her body.

The Incident

Hamilton Police Service confirmed that Ms Randhawa was killed on the evening of April 17. At approximately 7:30 pm, police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Upper James Street and South Bend Road East. Officers arrived to find a young woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Emergency services transported her to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries.

According to the police, Ms Randhawa was a student at Mohawk College. She was an innocent bystander, caught in the crossfire of an apparent clash between two vehicles.

"Through collected video, investigators have determined that the passenger of a black Mercedes SUV fired at the occupants of a white sedan. Shortly after the shooting, the white sedan fled northbound on Upper James and the Mercedes travelled westbound on South Bend.

Shots also entered the rear window of a residence on Allenby Avenue where the occupants were watching television a few feet away. Fortunately, no one was injured in the home," Hamilton Police said in a statement.

Hamilton Police has requested dashcam or residential surveillance footage captured between 7:15 pm and 7:45 pm from areas near Upper James and South Bend.

India's Response

The Consulate General of India in Toronto issued a formal statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) expressing condolences and confirming coordination with Canadian authorities.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario," the post read. "As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway."

The Consulate added that it is in close contact with Ms Randhawa's family and is providing necessary consular support.

College Reacts

Mohawk College, where Harsimrat was enrolled, also acknowledged the tragedy. In a statement, the college said, "Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time. As a member of the Mohawk College community, we know this loss is being felt by many. We will do everything we can to support Harsimrat's friends, family, and the broader college community."

College officials have not released details about her academic program or her length of enrollment, citing privacy protocols.