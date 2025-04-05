Indian National Stabbed To Death In Canada, Suspect Taken Into Custody

An Indian national has been stabbed to death in Canada's Rockland area near Ottawa, the Indian Embassy in Canada said on Saturday morning. According to the Embassy, one suspect has been taken into custody.

While the details of the incident are awaited, the Embassy informed that they are providing all possible assistance to the victim's family.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland near Ottawa, due to stabbing. Police has stated a suspect has been taken into custody. We are in close contact through a local community association to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved kin," the Indian Embassy in Canada wrote in a post on X.

Local media reports suggested one person died this morning in Clarence-Rockland and another was arrested. However, it is not yet clear if it is the same incident the Indian Embassy has referred to in its post.

The Ontario Provincial Police has warned Rockland residents to expect an increased police presence in the area, CBC News reported.