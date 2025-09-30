Indian Student, 19, Found Dead At Dhaka Medical College; Not Suicide, Her Friends Say

The death of an Indian medical student under mysterious circumstances in Bangladesh's Dhaka has sent shockwaves in the student's hometown in Rajasthan's Jhalawar.

Nida Khan, 19, was an MBBS student at Dhaka's Ad-Din Momin Medical College. Her body was found in her hostel room on Saturday. While local sources said it may be a case of death by suicide, the police have not confirmed it.

The college administration has not given a statement on the matter. Some have questioned the alleged silence of the Dhaka college's officials.

The police said they are investigating the case and nothing has been ruled out.

Back at Khan's hometown in Rajasthan, gloom and sadness hung in the air as the entire village mourned over the loss. Family, friends and relatives said they are in shock. The family is trying to bring her body to India as soon as possible.

The All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) has asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to intervene in the matter.

AIMSA vice president Dr Mohammad Momin Khan in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requested for the government's help in bringing the student's body home from Dhaka.

The Jhalawar district administration, however, said they have not received any official information about the matter.

Her friends said Khan was a promising and lively student. They alleged she was not someone who would die by suicide.