Cleric In UP Issues Fatwa Against Woman Activist Opposing Triple Talaq

Nida Khan has been fighting for rights of Muslim women. (Representational)

A local cleric has issued a fatwa against a Muslim woman, who had allegedly taken up issues like triple talaq and Nikah Halala.

At a press conference, Shahar Imam Mufti Khurshid Alam said a fatwa has been issued against Nida Khan for speaking against Islam and its practices.

Reacting to the development, Ms Khan said those issuing fatwa "should go to Pakistan".

"India is a democratic country. No one can ostracise me from Islam. Only Allah can decide who is guilty," she said.

As per the fatwa, similar action will be taken against those helping and supporting Ms Khan, Mr Alam said.

"No medicines will be provided if she falls ill. If she dies, no one is allowed to offer 'namaz' on her 'zanaja' (funeral procession). She cannot be buried in kabristan (graveyard) after her death," Mr Alam said quoting the fatwa.

Ms Nida was married to Usman Raza Khan alias Anzu Miyan of Ala Hazrat family in 2015 but was given talaq in 2016.

Since then, she has been fighting for rights of Muslim women.