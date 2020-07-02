Railways To Upgrade Speed Of Trains At 130 Km/Hour On Two Long Routes

Speed of Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains has been increased on many routes. (Representational)

Indian Railways is preparing to upgrade the speed of trains up to 130 kilometers per hour on two routes, from Delhi to Mumbai and from Delhi to Howrah, allowing the faster passenger movement in a shorter time period.

Speaking on the issue, Member (Signal & Telecom), Railway Board Pradeep Kumar said, "The Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai routes are almost ready for fitness and signalling consideration. The trains on this route can run at a speed of 130 km per hour. In this financial year, trains are expected to run at this speed on these two routes."

Adding to this, Mr Kumar said, "As announced earlier, we will be running the trains at the speed of 160 km per hour on these routes in the future. For this, work is going on on all the projects."

"For the last few years, there has been a continuous effort by the railways to improve the speed of the trains. We have been technically upgrading all the tracks, signals, coaches, etc," he added.

Mr Kumar further added, "Our efforts are to introduce new Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches for most of the trains which will improve travel comfort and to increase the speed at 120-130 km per hour, provided that the track fitness, signals and other technical things are in favorable conditions."

It is worth noting that the speed of Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains has been increased on many routes. Also, the semi-high speed trains like Vande Bharat are also being operated by the Railways. In such a situation, it can be expected that the number of semi-high speed trains will increase in the coming time and some new routes will also be ready to operate with these trains, he added.