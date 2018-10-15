Railways To Use Same Device Installed In Planes To Probe Accidents

The video/voice recording system will help identify operational issues and human factors during an accident.

All India | | Updated: October 15, 2018 16:09 IST
The Indian Railways has decided to install the Loco Cab Voice Recording devices. (File)

New Delhi: 

Indian trains will soon have voice recorders or black boxes to facilitate investigators trying to identify the cause of accidents and assess crew performances, an official said today.

The Indian Railways has decided to install the Loco Cab Voice Recording (LCVR) devices in the locomotives, a Railway Ministry official said.

The system is in its developmental stage, the official added.

The video/voice recording system will help identify operational issues and human factors during an accident.

A black box, used in aircraft, is made of two separate pieces of equipment -- the flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder and is usually kept in the tail of the aircraft, where they are more likely to survive a crash.

