Navy's Warship 'Mumbai' In Lanka; Coincides With 3 Chinese Ships' Visit

Indian Navy's frontline warship INS 'Mumbai' on Monday docked at the port of Colombo, on a day when three Chinese Navy vessels berthed at the same harbour in Sri Lanka.

Indian Naval Ship 'Mumbai' is on a three-day visit to the island nation, the Sri Lanka Navy said in a press release.

The 163-metre-long Destroyer, which is manned by a crew of 410 members, was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions.

This is the ship's first visit to any port in Sri Lanka and will be the eighth port call by Indian ships this year, the Indian High Commission said in a press release on Sunday.

Meanwhile, three Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy warships -- "HE FEI", "WUZHISHAN" and "QILIANSHAN" -- also arrived at the port of Colombo on a formal visit on Monday morning, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The "HE FEI" is a 144.50-metre-long destroyer, crewed by 267 personnel, while the "WUZHISHAN" is a 210-metre-long Landing Platform Dock manned by 872 crew members and the "QILIANSHAN" is a 210-metre-long Landing Platform Dock, with 334 crew members.

INS Mumbai -- the third of the Delhi class destroyers -- will bring essential spares for the Sri Lanka Airforce (SLAF)-operated Dornier maritime patrol aircraft -- the pilots and flight navigators of which are being trained by the Indian Navy. Apart from this, the Indian Navy also supports the aircraft's maintenance with a technical team and spares, according to the High Commission.

Upon the ship's arrival, its commander, Captain Sandeep Kumar, called on the Commander of Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe at the Western Naval Command Headquarters.

During the ship's stay in Colombo, its crew members will visit some of the tourist attractions of the country, the press release said.

"A briefing on the operational functions of the ship will be conducted aboard INS Mumbai for Sri Lanka Navy personnel," it added.

The ship will also undertake joint activities with the Sri Lanka Navy, such as sports fixtures, Yoga and beach cleaning, according to the High Commission.

INS Mumbai will engage in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with a Sri Lanka Navy ship off the coast of Colombo upon its departure on August 29.

The indigenously built INS Mumbai was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 22, 2001. Its visit is the eighth port call in Sri Lanka by Indian ships this year.

Earlier this year, INS Kabra, Karanj, Kamorta and Shalki visited Sri Lanka, in addition to Indian Coast Guard ships Samarth, Abhinav and Sachet, the High Commission said.

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka considers both India and China equally important partners in its task to restructure its external debt.

In August 2022, Chinese navy vessel Yuan Wang 5 docked at Hambantota in southern Sri Lanka for replenishment.

