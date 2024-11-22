Indian Navy Submarine Collides With Fishing Boat Off Goa, 2 Fishermen Missing

The vessel, Marthoma, collided with a Scorpene-class submarine (File photo)

An Indian fishing vessel with a crew of 13 collided with an Indian Naval submarine near the Goa coast, officials said today. A massive search and rescue operation has been launched by the Indian Navy, which has deployed six ships and aircraft. While 11 crew have been rescued, two are still missing.

The vessel, Marthoma, collided with a Scorpene-class submarine about 70 nautical miles off the Goa coast, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

"Search and rescue efforts for the remaining two are underway and are being coordinated with Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Mumbai (MRCC). Additional assets including from the Coast Guard have been diverted to the area to augment the efforts," the statement read.

"The cause of the incident is being investigated," it added.