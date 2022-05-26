Watch: Indian Navy's Guided-Missile Hits Target With Absolute Accuracy

The Indian Navy regularly tests its weapons to improve them and also project power wherever necessary.

The Indian Navy shared on Thursday a video of its surface-to-air (SAM) system engaging a low-flying object from one of its frigates in the Indian waters and hitting it with absolute accuracy.

The video showed the SAM system reaching the target with incredible speed after being launched from a guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate. The missile then hits the object just above the surface.

The video begins with a missile coming out of its silo and taking position to hit its target. Once launched, the missile heads to its target and there's a blast just above the waters, confirming that the missile was able to hit the low-flying object.

"All in a day's work! Watch Your Navy's guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate do what it does best - successfully engage a low flying target with its SAM system, reaffirming the mantra of her crew, HIT FIRST! HIT HARD! Congrats to the team for a text book bullseye BZ!" the Indian Navy tweeted, using the naval radio signal abbreviation for Bravo and Zulu, meaning "well done" with regard to actions performed.

At the time of writing the video had been viewed over 1,500 times.

The Navy recently tested a naval anti-ship missile from a naval helicopter off the Odisha coast. The May 18 test was the first for an indigenous air-launched anti-ship missile system for the Indian Navy and it was conducted in association with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The test was carried out from a Seaking-42B helicopter.

The Navy received two frontline warships – Surat and Udaygiri – last week. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the ships at Mazagon Docks Ltd in Mumbai. He praised the naval forces for their efforts towards 'Atma Nirbharta' (self-reliance).

A frigate's job is to safeguard other fleet ships, merchant marine ships, and other assets against dangers at sea, particularly submarines. As a result, it is equipped with a range of sensors and weapons. Modern frigates have stealth capabilities as well.