Indian Navy Pays Last Respects To MiG-29K Pilot Commander Nishant Singh Who Plane Died In Crash

Commander Nishant Singh's body was recovered earlier this week.

The Indian Navy on Friday paid last respects to Commander Nishant Singh, the fighter pilot who died in a MiG-29K crash off Goa coast on November 26, with full military honours, a senior official said.

"Commander Nishant did not survive the MiG-29K crash off Goa on November 26. His wife Nayaab Randhawa received the tricolour and her husband's uniform from the Commanding Officer of the squadron," a Navy spokesman said.

The son of a naval officer, Commander Nishant Singh was a qualified flying instructor adept on Kiran, Hawk and MIG-29K fighter aircraft.

"The Indian Navy has lost one of its most accomplished aviators in Cdr Nishant, as he had also received advanced strike training with the US Navy," the official said, adding that the officer was also been a qualified mountaineer and a skilled yachtsman.

#IndianNavy bid farewell to Commander Nishant Singh who was laid to rest with full military honours at Goa today, 11 Dec 20.

A fighter pilot & a qualified flying instructor Cdr Nishant was also a skilled yachtsman & a qualified mountaineer. pic.twitter.com/zyV55w6JwB — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 11, 2020

The Russian-origin jet had taken off from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, and crashed into the Arabian Sea off Goa coast at around 5 pm on November 26.

While one of the pilots was rescued soon after the incident, Commander Nishant Singh's body was recovered earlier this week.