Indian Envoy Walks Out As Imran Khan Begins Speech At UN

TS Tirumurti said that Imran Khan's statement was "a new diplomatic low".

The Indian delegate at the United Nations General Assembly session walked out when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan began his speech in which he made comments on India's internal affairs.

The Permanent Representative of India at the United Nations TS Tirumurti said that Khan's statement was "a new diplomatic low".

He said Khan's speech was another "litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, warmongering and obfuscation of Pakistan's persecution of its own minorities and of its cross-border terrorism."

Mr Tirumurti said India will give a befitting reply in its Right of Reply.

"PM of Pakistan statement a new diplomatic low - at 75th UN General Assembly. Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, warmongering and obfuscation of Pakistan''s persecution of its own minorities and of its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits," Mr Tirumurti said in a tweet.