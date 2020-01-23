Indian Embassy Holds Republic Day Reception In Beijing

Seventy events will be held to mark the 70th year of diplomatic relations between India and China

Senior Chinese officials and members of Beijing-based diplomatic community on Thursday attended a reception hosted by the Indian Embassy in Beijing ahead of the Republic Day.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister and former Chinese Ambassador to India, Luo Zhaohui, was the Chief Guest at the reception.

Addressing the gathering, the Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri, said 2020 is an important year for the bilateral ties as it marks the 70th year of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"It is worth noting that India was one of the first non-socialist countries to recognise the People's Republic of China (PRC). This is an important opportunity to review our journey and set new goals together," he said.

The second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held at Chennai last year was highly successful and productive, Mr Misri said.

It provided new impetus for the growth of the India-China relations across the political, military economic and trade cultural and people to people relations, he said.

A broader and deeper relations between the two countries can enable to serve as a factor of stability in a complex and evolving world, Mr Misri said.

Seventy events will be held to mark the 70th year of diplomatic relations between the two neighbours.