'Biggest Ever Drug Haul': Indian Coast Guard Seizes 5 Tonnes Drugs In Andaman

Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a huge consignment of around five tonnes of drugs.

"Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a huge consignment of around five tonnes of drugs from a fishing boat in the Andaman waters. This is likely to be the biggest ever drug haul by the Indian Coast Guard ever. More details awaited," said Defence Officials.

