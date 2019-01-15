Body Of Crew Member Of A Dredger Found After 2-Day Intensive Search

The Indian Coast Guard recovers body of crew member of Volvox Asia. (Representational)

After two days of intensive search operation, the Indian Coast Guard on Monday afternoon recovered the body of a crew member of dredger Volvox Asia, 3 miles off the Pong Reef.

On January 12 morning, the Indian Coast Guard received a distress message from dredger Volvox Asia that one of its crew members Raj Kumar Mylapilli, who was a trainee deck officer has fallen overboard while dredging near Prongs Reef in Mumbai harbour.

"Indian Coast Guard diverted a Fast Patrol Vessel and an Interceptor Boat operating off Mumbai for search of the missing crew," said the Indian Coast Guard's Public Relation Officer.

"Air surveillance was also undertaken by the Indian Coast Guard helicopter from Shikra on January 12 and 13. The search operations continued for two days and the dead body of the crew located by Indian Coast Guard Ship Agrim, 3 miles off Prong Reef at about 1:15 PM on January 14," informed Coast Guard.

The body has been handed over to the Mumbai Police for further formalities.