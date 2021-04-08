Indian Army Officer Breaks 2 Guinness World Records For Fastest Solo Cycling

Lt Col Bharat Pannu received his two Guinness World Record certificates a few days back

Indian Army's Lieutenant Colonel Bharat Pannu has earned two Guinness World Records for his fastest solo cycling feats from October last year, said officials today.

The first record was created when Lt Col Pannu cycled from Leh to Manali (472 km distance) on October 10, 2020, in just 35 hours and 25 minutes, the Army officials noted.

Lt Col Pannu created a second record when he cycled the 5,942-km-long 'Golden Quadrilateral' route, which connects Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, in 14 days, 23 hours and 52 minutes, they said.

This cycling event had started from India Gate in New Delhi on October 16, and it ended back at the same spot on October 30, the officials said.

हार्दिक बधाई



Lt Col Pannu received his two Guinness World Record certificates a few days back, they added.



