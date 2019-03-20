Army Inducts New Sniper Rifles To Respond To Ceasefire Violations By Pak

The new sniper rifles were effectively against Pakistani positions. (Representational)

The Army has provided advanced sniper rifles to its troops posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region to retaliate ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Top Army sources informed ANI that the new sniper rifles were recently provided to some of the units in the Kashmir valley and Jammu region on the LoC and they were used effectively against Pakistani positions, which have been attacking Indian posts and personnel.

The troops have been provided two new advanced sniper rifles including the Barrett M95 .50 BMG and Beretta Scorpio TGT ''Victrix'' .338 Lapua Magnum.

"About a week ago, in the Poonch sector along the LoC, the troops retaliated strongly against specific Pakistani positions which have been aiding and abetting infiltration activities and were also indulging in firing against our troops and posts," the sources told ANI.

"We have been able to cause significant damage to the Pakistan Army troops deployed and are trying to ascertain the extent of casualty caused to them," the source added.

Around 30 of the two sniper rifles have been procured by the Northern Army Commander through his special financial powers to augment the firepower of the troops on the LoC where Pakistanis had been sniping at Indian troops regularly.

"Through our retaliatory action using new sniper rifles, we have also sent a message across that they have to be extremely cautious even before thinking out sniping at our soldiers as we can also hit them hard from long distances," the source further said.

Before using sniper rifles, the Indian Army was using Dragunov rifles from Russia which had certain issues with ammunition.

The Army has also initiated a move to buy more than 6,500 sniper rifles for troops operating in the counter-insurgency operations under fast track procedures.

All infantry units have been given a specific number of sniper rifles but at the moment, most of them do not have sufficient numbers. In a short while, we are expecting to meet the demands.

