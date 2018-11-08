Indian And Chinese Army Jointly Celebrate Diwali In Arunachal Pradesh

A Ceremonial Border Personal Meeting (BPM), the last of 2018 to commemorate joint celebrations of Diwali, was organised by the Indian Army at Bum La.

Tawang: 

The Indian Army and the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Wednesday held ceremonial border personnel meeting to commemorate joint celebrations of Diwali organised by the Indian Army at Bum-La, a military official said.

A Ceremonial Border Personal Meeting (BPM), the last of 2018 to commemorate joint celebrations of Diwali, was organised by the Indian Army at Bum La.

The Indian delegation was led by Colonel Prasenjit Kar. Colonel Yang Zi Ming headed the PLA team.

Both the delegations interacted and exchanged greetings in a cordial atmosphere, a sign of improving military-to-military ties at ground level.

The meeting began with the hoisting of the national flags and lighting of traditional Diwali lamps.Both sides highlighted the importance of maintaining peace along border areas. 

The highlight of the border personnel meeting was the colourful and impressive performances by cultural troupes showcasing 'Real India'.

