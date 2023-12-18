'India Will Become Third Largest Economy In My Third Innings': PM Modi

PM Modi was addressing a rally in his parliamentary constituency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday listed the “four castes” he wants to empower while repeating his “guarantee” to make the country the third largest economic superpower during his third innings in power.

PM Modi was addressing a rally in his parliamentary constituency, where he also made a reference to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which he will make his bid for the third consecutive term in office.

"For decades, the entire region of Purvanchal was lying neglected. With the blessings of Mahadev, Modi is engaged in serving you,” he said at the event where he launched development projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore.

“Some months from now, there will be elections in the entire country. And Modi has given a guarantee to the country that in his third innings, he will make Bharat the third largest economic superpower in the world,” he said.

The Prime minister said for a developed India, it is important to develop the country's women power, youth power, farmers and the poor.

The PM has been calling these four groups as the only “castes” that the government should be focusing on.

"For me, these four 'castes' are the biggest castes. If these four castes are empowered, then the entire country will be empowered," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth about Rs 19,150 crore.

The projects included the inauguration of New Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar-New Bhaupur Dedicated Freight Corridor Project built at a cost of around Rs 10,900 crore, among other railway projects.

The PM also flagged off second Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train. He also launched the Unified Tourist Pass System under the Smart City Mission.

While addressing the rally, PM Modi made some utterances in Bhojpuri to connect with the gathering.

"What transformation comes by modern connectivity and beautification, we are seeing it in Kashi. The pride of Kashi as an important centre of faith and spirituality is increasing day by day. Today, along with Kashi, the entire country is committed for a developed India," he said.

Referring to the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the PM said "Modi's guarantee vehicle" has become a superhit.

"The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has reached thousands of villages and cities. It is our endeavour that no beneficiary should be deprived of whatever schemes for public welfare have been launched by the government of India," he said.

PM Modi, who earlier joined the Sankalp Yatra here, said that the yatra vans are being referred to as the "Modi ki Guarantee ki Gadi" by the people.

"The Sankalp Yatra has instilled faith in the people more than anything else," the PM said, observing that this belief has strengthened the resolve of making India a developed nation by 2047.

The Prime Minister congratulated the people of Varanasi for creating a Guinness world record for lighting the most number of 'diyas' during Dev Deepavali.

The ghats of Kashi were illuminated with around 21 lakh earthen lamps on the Dev Deepavali in November this year.

Even though he was not present to experience the spectacle, Modi said he was kept updated by those visiting Varanasi including foreign dignitaries and tourists and boasted about the pride he felt upon hearing the praises for the city and its citizens.

"I get immense pride when the work of Kashis's citizens are showered with praise," he said.

He also said tourism is creating new avenues for jobs as more than 13 crore devotees have performed 'darshan' at Kashi Vishwanath Dham after the renovation.

The PM reminded the people about his exhortation from the ramparts of the Red Fort about visiting 15 domestic destinations before planning to go abroad. He expressed satisfaction that people are taking to domestic tourism.

The prime minister listed steps for improving tourism facilities, including Unified Tourist Pass System under the Smart City Mission and launch of website 'Kashi' to provide information about the city.

He also mentioned the commencement of renovation work on the Ganga ghats, modern bus shelters, and better facilities at the airport and railway stations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)