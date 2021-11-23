India Votes In Favour Of UN Resolution To Eradicate Rural Poverty For Sustainable Development

Eradicating rural poverty to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is important

India on Monday voted in favour of a UN resolution to eradicate rural poverty to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Sneha Dubey, India's First Secretary at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said, "Eradicating rural poverty to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a very important and critical issue for my delegation and my country."

This statement was made after the adoption of a resolution eradicating rural poverty to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

"In India, we are implementing a comprehensive development strategy to eradicate poverty through accelerated economic growth and broader social safety nets, lifting millions out of poverty in the last decade. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have undertaken an unparalleled social protection response that has been pro-poor and broad-based in outreach," she added.

While extending support to the resolution, First Secretary Ms Dubey said that India has reservations about the language used in Operative Para 19.

"We had raised them during negotiations and suggested deletion of the same."

She said that phrases mentioned in this para, represent a worrying phenomenon of pushing a language germane to a particular member state without any convincing rationale or acceptance by the larger membership.

"Therefore, we disassociate from operative paragraph 19 of the resolution "Eradicating rural poverty to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," Indian First Secretary added.