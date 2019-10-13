India-US Joint Military Exercise To Be Conducted In Seattle From Today

A 45-member Special Forces team from Indian Army will train alongside US Special Forces.

The 10th edition of the joint military exercise named "Vajra Prahar" between India and the US will be held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) in Seattle from October 13 till October 28.

The Indian Embassy in a statement said a 45-member Special Forces team from the Indian Army will train alongside US Special Forces. Last year, the exercise had taken place in Jaipur.

"Vajra Prahar" is a Special Forces joint training exercise conducted alternately in India and the US.

"These exercises will enable sharing of best practices and experience in areas such as joint mission planning capabilities and operational tactics," the embassy said in a statement.

Bilateral military exercises and defence exchanges are an important aspect of deepening bilateral defence cooperation between India and the US. Earlier in September, a joint military training exercise "Yudh Abhyas" had taken place at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

