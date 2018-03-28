India, US Discuss Threats Posed By Cross Border Terror In South Asia India and US committed to strengthening information sharing on some of the world's most dangerous terrorist groups and individuals and exchanged views on efforts to counter the financing and operations of regional and global terrorist organisations, it said.

India and US discussed efforts to counter threats posed by foreign terrorist fighters. New Delhi: India and the US on Tuesday reviewed threats posed by terrorism, including cross border terror in the South Asian region, and vowed to strengthen cooperation to combat the menace.



In a statement, issued after the 15th meeting of the India-US Counterterrorism Joint Working Group in Delhi, the ministry of external affairs said the two sides achieved important progress on counter-terrorism cooperation.



"The Working Group reviewed threats posed by terrorist groups worldwide and in their respective regions including cross border terrorism in the South Asian region," the statement said.



Both sides committed to strengthening information sharing on some of the world's most dangerous terrorist groups and individuals and exchanged views on efforts to counter the financing and operations of regional and global terrorist organisations, it said.



Joint Secretary in the MEA Mahaveer Singhvi led the Indian side at the meeting, while State Department's Principal Deputy Coordinator for Counterterrorism Alina L Romanowski headed the US delegation.



During the deliberations, the two sides discussed international efforts to counter threats posed by foreign terrorist fighters, the statement said.



"The working group also discussed international and bilateral cooperation on justice, law enforcement and capacity building efforts to counter terrorism and UN Security Council Resolution 2396," the statement said.



The Indian and US sides discussed ongoing efforts to ensure the effective implementation of domestic and international terrorist designations, following up on the inaugural US-India Counterterrorism Designations Dialogue in December last year.







