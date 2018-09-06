Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman Hold Talks With US Counterparts

Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman are hosting Mike Pompeo and James Mattis for the inaugural 2+2 Dialogue

Ahead of the inaugural two-plus-two dialogue, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held separate meetings with US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis respectively.

Official sources said a number of key bilateral issues were to be discussed during the meetings.

Both Mr Pompeo and Mr Mattis arrived in Delhi yesterday for the inaugural Indo-US two-plus-two talks, which was finalised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington last year.

In a special gesture, Ms Swaraj received Secretary Pompeo at the airport in Delhi yesterday while Ms Sitharaman welcomed Secretary Mattis, reflecting the importance India attaches to their visit.

The officials said the focus of the two-plus-two talks will be to deepen global strategic partnership between the two countries and resolve differences over India's defence engagement with Russia and crude oil import from Iran.

