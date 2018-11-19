India To Speed Up Road, Infrastructure Projects Near China Border

India is planning infrastructure project worth Rs 25,000 crore along its border with China.

India will go ahead with the construction of much-required strategic roads and permanent integrated buildings along the Indo-China border in Arunanchal Pradesh and Sikkim as part of a critical infrastructure project worth Rs 25,000 crore.

The crucial decision, approved by the High Level Empowered Committee (HLEC) headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, is slated to be taken up by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) shortly, along with other border-related projects in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

The decision to fast-track the construction of roads and other critical infrastructure on the Chinese border assumes significance as it is happening at a time when India is looking to fend off the dragon's threat on its north-eastern border.

The government is planning construction of 19 roads, 29 permanent integrated buildings and other critical infrastructure along the Indo-China border in Arunachal and Sikkim.

The critical infrastructure will come up in a mountainous and rugged terrain, a challenging task for the executing agency. The job also involves construction of two-metre wide roads, sources in the government said.

Some issues involving forest and wildlife clearance and land acquisition have been resolved now and project will soon be executed at a faster pace, the sources added.

Besides, the executing agency will also take up fencing and road construction work along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

There will also be 18 coastal border outposts in Gujarat to strengthen the vigil along the coastline.