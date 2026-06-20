India To Host BRICS Security Advisers' Meet With Focus On Cyber Threats

India will host the BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting on June 22-23, bringing together senior security officials from member countries to deliberate on a range of evolving global security concerns, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday.

The two-day meeting, to be held under India's chairship of the grouping, will be chaired by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The gathering is expected to serve as a key platform for strategic discussions among BRICS nations at a time when governments across the world are confronting increasingly complex security challenges beyond traditional military threats.

According to the MEA, the meeting will centre on the theme, "Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today."

National Security Advisers and heads of delegations from BRICS member countries will exchange views on emerging risks that are reshaping the global security landscape.

A major focus of the deliberations will be the rapidly changing nature of national security threats. Participants are expected to examine how technological advancements are influencing security dynamics and creating new vulnerabilities for states and societies. The discussions are likely to cover issues linked to cyber threats, information security, digital infrastructure protection, and other technology-driven risks that have gained prominence in recent years.

The meeting comes amid growing international concern over the misuse of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and advanced digital tools, which have introduced new dimensions to national and international security. Officials are expected to explore ways to strengthen cooperation and information-sharing among BRICS countries to address these challenges effectively.

The advisers will also review the outcomes of the recently concluded BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism and on Security in the Use of Information and Communication Technologies. These working groups have been engaged in developing coordinated approaches to tackle cross-border security concerns and enhance collaboration in combating terrorism and cyber-related threats.

Counter-terrorism cooperation remains a significant pillar of the BRICS security agenda. The review of the working groups' recommendations is expected to provide momentum for deeper engagement among member states in areas such as intelligence-sharing, capacity-building, and addressing emerging terrorist threats in the digital domain.

India's hosting of the meeting underscores its active role in shaping the security discourse within BRICS, which has expanded in recent years both in membership and geopolitical significance. The forum is increasingly viewed as an important avenue for addressing global governance issues and fostering cooperation among major emerging economies.

The outcomes of the National Security Advisers' Meeting are expected to contribute to broader BRICS discussions on peace, stability, and collective responses to emerging security challenges, reinforcing the bloc's emphasis on multilateral cooperation in an increasingly interconnected world.