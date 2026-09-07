India To Get Mine Layers, Radars, Jammers Worth Rs 1.1 Lakh Crore

The Defence Ministry on Monday cleared military procurement proposals worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore to boost advanced light helicopters, radars, mechanical mine layers and electronic warfare systems for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as part of efforts to boost the armed forces' operational capabilities and strengthen self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The ministry said the DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), the first stage of the procurement process, for a range of acquisitions estimated at about Rs 1,10,000 crore.

For the Indian Army, the approvals include Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) reconnaissance vehicles, high-mobility vehicles (HMVs), self-propelled mechanical mine layers (MML), advanced light helicopters (ALHs), trawl tanks and Sarvatra bridge system.

The CBRN reconnaissance vehicles will help detect and monitor areas contaminated by chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear agents, while the HMVs are expected to improve troop movement and logistics support in difficult terrains.

The ALHs will be used by both the Army and the Air Force for operations across varied terrains and mission requirements. The trawl tanks and Sarvatra bridge system will support combat formations by enabling mobility and crossings during military operations, the ministry said.

For the Indian Navy, the DAC cleared the procurement of Arudhra radars and the design, development and subsequent procurement of Marine Gas Turbines (MGT), a key warship propulsion system aimed at reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.

The Arudhra radars will replace existing air-route surveillance radars at naval air stations, enhancing the Navy's surveillance capabilities.

The Indian Air Force received approval for several projects aimed at strengthening the combat capability of its fighter aircraft, transport fleets and helicopters. These include the procurement of Ground-Based Multi-Purpose Jammer (GBMPJ) and the installation of the Defence Forces Secure Access Card system.

According to the ministry, the jammer system will provide effective electronic warfare capability against adversary radar networks.

The Defence Ministry said nearly 98 per cent of approved procurements will be sourced from Indian industry, giving a boost to indigenous defence manufacturing.