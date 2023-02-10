India To Drop This Major Covid Rule For Flyers From China, Other Nations

COVID-19 infections have fallen sharply globally. (File)

India will drop the pre-departure Covid test requirement for travellers coming from or via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Japan from Monday, the health ministry said, as COVID-19 infections have fallen sharply globally.

The random testing of 2% of all travellers landing in India will continue, the health ministry wrote in the letter dated February 9 to the civil aviation ministry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)