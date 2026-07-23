India Tests Kusha Long-Range Surface-To-Air Defence Missile

The DRDO on Thursday successfully conducted the maiden flight-test of Kusha long-range surface-to-air missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

The test was conducted against an "electronic target" simulating high-speed and high-altitude aerial threat which was successfully intercepted by the missile system, the defence ministry said.

The Kusha missile system is capable of neutralising a wide variety of aerial threats including fighter jets, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and large enemy aircraft within a wide range and altitude envelope, the ministry said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it signifies a "giant leap" in air defence capability of the nation.

"The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the maiden flight-test of Kusha Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on July 23," the ministry said.

All weapon system elements, including the missiles, radars, command and control centre, have been developed by various DRDO laboratories and industry partners.

Defence Minister Singh said the successful test-flight of Kusha marks an important milestone in Indian defence research and development, highlighting the capability in developing long-range surface-to-air missile system, possessed only by a handful of nations.

This will also eliminate the import dependency for such systems and signifies a "giant leap" in air defence capability of the nation.

Defence Secretary and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh monitored all activities during the launch and congratulated the team members involved in the successful flight-test, the ministry said.

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