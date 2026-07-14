A DRDO Scientist's Question On A Flight Changed This CEO's Life. It Wasn't About His Job

Sometimes, a brief conversation with a stranger can leave a lasting impression. Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO of Emaar India, recently shared how an unexpected encounter with a senior Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist on a flight more than a decade ago transformed the way he viewed health, happiness and success. In a LinkedIn post, Chakrabarti recalled boarding a Bengaluru-Delhi flight in 2014, hoping to catch some sleep. Instead, he found himself in conversation with the passenger seated next to him - a senior DRDO scientist who was travelling to Delhi to meet the newly sworn-in Prime Minister the following day.

The scientist began with a simple question about what Chakrabarti did. When Chakrabarti replied that he was a managing partner at a private equity fund, the scientist brushed aside the answer, saying that his profession was not what mattered.

He then asked what Chakrabarti did for his health and happiness. Chakrabarti said the question caught him off guard.

"In over two decades of professional life, at that time, across boardrooms and conference tables, nobody had ever asked me this. Not this way. Not as the primary question. I answered with a lot of pride "I walk 45 minutes every evening," he wrote in the post.

The scientist, however, challenged that routine. He suggested that running would offer far greater health benefits in the same amount of time, allowing him to cover longer distances while improving his fitness. He went on to describe his own disciplined lifestyle. According to Chakrabarti, the scientist had been running for 34 years, waking up at 4.30 am every day, covering 15 kilometres on weekdays and 35 kilometres on Sundays. He had also completed more than 100 full marathons.

Before the flight landed, the scientist left him with one piece of advice: buy a good pair of running shoes and start running, saying the rest would reveal itself along the way. Inspired by the conversation, Chakrabarti bought a pair of running shoes the very next day. His first run lasted barely 50 metres before he had to stop. But he returned the following day, joking that he had already spent money on the shoes and had no choice but to use them.

"I went home. But the money was spent. So the next morning, I put the shoes on again. Fifty metres became a hundred. A hundred became a kilometre. Less than three months later I stood at the start line of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon with thousands of other runners. I finished. The question nobody asks you is sometimes the most important question of your life. What do you do for your health and happiness? Do you treasure your sleep?," Chakrabarti added.

See the post here:

Looking back on the experience, Chakrabarti said that the questions people rarely ask can sometimes become the most important ones in life. His post struck a chord with LinkedIn users, many of whom praised the story for its simple yet powerful message about prioritising health and well-being over professional identity.

One user wrote, "The person you become through fitness is far more valuable than the physique you achieve……You become someone who honors commitments. Someone who understands the value of patience. Someone who knows that lasting success is built through consistent effort, not quick results."

Another commented, "We often think our intelligence is reflected in the answers we give. I increasingly think it's reflected in the questions we ask. A single good question can change the trajectory of a conversation—or even a life."

A third added, "Sometimes the most valuable conversations don't give us better answers. They leave us with a better question than the one we arrived with. Those are often the conversations we remember years later."