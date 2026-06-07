DRDO Scientist Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 33 Posts; Salary Up To Rs 1.23 Lakh

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started the application process for the recruitment of scientists in various grades. Candidates can apply online through the Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) portal at rac.gov.in.

According to the official notification, DRDO is looking for experienced professionals who can contribute to defence research and the development of advanced technologies. Selected candidates will get an opportunity to work on projects related to national security and indigenous defence capabilities.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 33 vacancies for the posts of Scientist C, Scientist D and Scientist E. The last date to submit the application form is June 19, 2026, till 4 pm.

Direct link to apply for 33 Scientists posts in DRDO

Of the total vacancies, 20 posts have been announced for Scientist C, 11 for Scientist D and two for Scientist E.

For the post of Scientist C, candidates must have at least three years of relevant work experience. The upper age limit for applicants is 35 years. Selected candidates will receive a basic pay of Rs 67,700 per month under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

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Candidates applying for Scientist D should have a minimum of seven years of experience. The maximum age limit is 45 years. The post carries a basic pay of Rs 78,800 per month.

For Scientist E, applicants must possess at least 11 years of relevant experience. The upper age limit is also 45 years. Candidates selected for the post will receive a basic pay of Rs 1,23,100 per month.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the detailed notification available on the RAC portal before applying.