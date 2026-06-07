Advertisement

UPSC Civil Service Exam 2026 Result Expected Shortly; Check Latest Updates

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026: The result will list roll numbers of candidates qualifying for the Main Examination starting August 21, 2026.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UPSC Civil Service Exam 2026 Result Expected Shortly; Check Latest Updates
How To Check UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Result And Details On Main Examination Eligibility
  • UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 result expected by June 10 on official UPSC websites
  • The exam was conducted on May 24, with results listing qualified candidates’ roll numbers
  • Result PDF shows candidates eligible for Mains starting August 21, 2026
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 result shortly. Once released, the result will be available on the official UPSC websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

CSE 2026 examination held on May 24 and according to reports result is expected to release by June 10.

The result will be published in PDF format and will contain the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the Civil Services Examination. Those whose roll numbers appear in the list will be eligible to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026, scheduled to begin on August 21.

Also Read | UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card By June 15, City Slip On June 10

How UPSC Prelims Result Is Prepared

The UPSC Prelims result is prepared based on candidates' performance in General Studies (GS) Paper I.

The Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), or Paper II, is qualifying in nature. Candidates must secure at least 33 per cent marks in CSAT to be considered for evaluation. The final cut-off is determined using marks obtained in GS Paper I, the number of vacancies available and the overall performance of candidates.

How to Check UPSC Prelims Result 2026

After the result is declared, candidates can follow these steps:

  • Visit upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.
  • Click on the "Examinations" section on the homepage.
  • Open the "Written Results" tab.
  • Click on the link for "UPSC Prelims Result 2026".
  • Download the result PDF.
  • Use the search option (Ctrl+F) and enter your roll number.
  • If your roll number appears in the list, you have qualified for the Main Examination.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more updates.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026, UPSC CSE 2026 Date, UPSC Civil Services 2026 Exam Date And Time
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com