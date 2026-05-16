UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2026 Out, Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2026 on 15 May 2026 on its official website. Candidates who successfully completed the application process can now download their hall tickets for the upcoming Civil Services Preliminary Examination scheduled to be held on 24 May 2026.

This year, UPSC has announced 933 vacancies through the Civil Services Examination 2026. Candidates must log in to the UPSC application portal using their registered mobile number, email ID, or URN to access their admit cards.

Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

How to Download UPSC CSE Admit Card 2026?

Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, check the "What's New" section and click on the link that reads "e-Admit Card: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026".

Candidates will be redirected to the UPSC application portal where they can log in using mobile number, registered email ID, and URN number.

After logging in, download the admit card and take a clear printout for future use.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the hall ticket, including their name, roll number, exam centre, reporting time, and exam-day instructions.

Applicants should download and print the admit card well before the examination day to avoid any last-minute technical issues Aspirants are advised to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue without the hall ticket.

Candidates should also read all exam-day guidelines mentioned on the admit card carefully to ensure a smooth examination experience.