UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card By June 15, City Slip On June 10

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for the city intimation slip and admit card, which will help candidates prepare for the examination scheduled later in June.

According to the official information bulletin, the NTA will release the advance city intimation slip by June 10, 2026. The slip will inform candidates about the city allotted for their examination centre, allowing them to make travel arrangements in advance.

The admit card for the UGC NET June 2026 examination will be released by June 15, 2026. Candidates will be able to download both the city intimation slip and admit card from the official UGC NET website using their application number and password or date of birth.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 22 to June 30 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at various centres across the country.

The examination will have a total duration of three hours (180 minutes). There will be no break between Paper 1 and Paper 2, and candidates will be required to complete both papers in a single sitting.

While the city intimation slip will only mention the allotted examination city, the exact examination centre address, reporting time, shift details and other important instructions will be available on the admit card.

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre along with a valid photo identity proof, as it is a mandatory document for appearing in the test.

The UGC NET serves as the eligibility test for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in universities and colleges across India.

UGC NET June 2026: Important Dates

City Intimation Slip Release: By June 10, 2026

By June 10, 2026 Admit Card Release: By June 15, 2026

By June 15, 2026 Examination Dates: June 22 to June 30, 2026

June 22 to June 30, 2026 Exam Duration: 3 Hours (180 Minutes)

The UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted in CBT mode, and candidates will be required to appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 in a single session as there will be no break between the two papers.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UGC NET portal for the latest updates regarding the admit card release and examination schedule.